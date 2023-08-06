Commerce Bank Invests $1.43 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.83.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $220.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.