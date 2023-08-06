Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

