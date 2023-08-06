Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

