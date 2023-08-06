Commerce Bank Sells 1,535 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

