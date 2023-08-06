Comparing Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Apartment Income REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apartment Income REIT and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71 UDR 0 8 8 0 2.50

Profitability

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. UDR has a consensus price target of $47.90, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Given UDR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 38.14% 14.31% 4.85% UDR 28.00% 11.50% 4.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and UDR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $773.72 million 6.62 $904.43 million $2.09 16.43 UDR $1.60 billion 8.27 $86.92 million $1.34 29.87

Apartment Income REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UDR. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats UDR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,412 apartment homes including 415 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

