Compass (COMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Compass (NYSE:COMP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Compass to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Compass has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm's revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Price Performance

NYSE:COMP opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Insider Activity at Compass

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Compass to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

