Compugen (CGEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.68. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 82.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Compugen by 200.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,763 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compugen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

