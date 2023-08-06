Compugen (CGEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Compugen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.68. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compugen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compugen
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.