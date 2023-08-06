Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells $2,497,512.54 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.