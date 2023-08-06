Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.61

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.61 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.94). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.94), with a volume of 15,529 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.56 million, a PE ratio of 7,300.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

