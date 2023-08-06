ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 152.9% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

