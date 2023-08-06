Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.00

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.00 and traded as high as $174.62. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $171.55, with a volume of 6,753,342 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

