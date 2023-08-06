Contrasting Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cabaletta Bio and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gritstone bio 1 0 4 0 2.60

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. Gritstone bio has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 221.23%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.81) -6.66 Gritstone bio $19.94 million 7.98 -$119.69 million ($1.29) -1.39

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Gritstone bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -59.20% -53.98% Gritstone bio -820.91% -81.55% -57.36%

Risk & Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Gritstone bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

