Contrasting NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) & Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chartwell Retirement Residences and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chartwell Retirement Residences 0 0 1 0 3.00 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.77%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 69.25%. Given NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Chartwell Retirement Residences.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Chartwell Retirement Residences pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays out -1,611.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -271.47 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -9.24

Chartwell Retirement Residences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Chartwell Retirement Residences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chartwell Retirement Residences beats NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments. The Retirement Operations segment offers services to age-qualified residents at rates, in most cases, set by the firm based on the services provided and market conditions. The Long-Term Operations segment includes 24 communities in Ontario and provides long term care communities. The company was founded by Steve Suske on July 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

