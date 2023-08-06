Contrasting SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SpringBig and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 RumbleON 0 1 1 0 2.50

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.16%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than SpringBig.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $27.61 million 0.28 -$13.08 million ($0.51) -0.56 RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.10 -$261.51 million ($17.78) -0.63

This table compares SpringBig and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringBig, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53% RumbleON -16.60% 3.91% 1.16%

Risk & Volatility

SpringBig has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SpringBig beats RumbleON on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

