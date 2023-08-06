Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $131.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Copa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 21,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock opened at $109.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. Copa has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

