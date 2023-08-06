Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $6.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $88.72 and a one year high of $121.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

