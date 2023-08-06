Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

