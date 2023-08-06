Critical Comparison: Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) & NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward 7.34% 11.46% 5.79% NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Woodward and NET Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward 1 6 2 0 2.11 NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Woodward presently has a consensus target price of $116.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.80%. NET Power has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.61%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than Woodward.

This table compares Woodward and NET Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward $2.38 billion 3.17 $171.70 million $3.32 37.89 NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than NET Power.

Risk and Volatility

Woodward has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Woodward shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Woodward shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Woodward beats NET Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

