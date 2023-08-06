Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.19 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

