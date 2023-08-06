CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Release Earnings on Monday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.98. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In other news, CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

