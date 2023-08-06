DA Davidson Comments on Construction Partners, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ROAD stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

