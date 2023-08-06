DA Davidson Weighs in on Community Bank System, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBU opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Community Bank System has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $72.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at $841,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About Community Bank System

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.