DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 450000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Specifically, insider Sean Hurst bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,135.45). 22.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI Advisors Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £38.45 million, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.89.

About DCI Advisors

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

