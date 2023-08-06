Defira Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.49 Million (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Defira token can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defira has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. Defira has a market cap of $24.49 million and $431.53 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Defira

Defira launched on February 25th, 2022. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.02434426 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $504.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

