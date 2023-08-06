Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.08. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 113.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $331,254.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,851,727.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,137 shares of company stock worth $1,752,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

