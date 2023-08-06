Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
Denison Mines Trading Up 2.4 %
Denison Mines stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.53.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
