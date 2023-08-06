Desjardins Comments on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 66.22%. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

About SilverCrest Metals

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$905.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.54 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.