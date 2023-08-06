Desjardins Lowers RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$24.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$25.50 to C$24.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.96.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$19.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$17.85 and a one year high of C$23.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

