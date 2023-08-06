Desjardins Weighs in on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,215,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after buying an additional 8,792,269 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,187,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 518,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,906,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 353,617 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

