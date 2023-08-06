dForce USD Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $33.49 million and $1,225.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00286577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020867 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,283,330 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99976789 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,222.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

