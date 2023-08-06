Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,925.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,925.45 ($50.40).

DGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.77) to GBX 4,000 ($51.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.78) to GBX 4,720 ($60.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.22) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insider Activity at Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($46.53) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,608.19). Insiders have bought a total of 727 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,038 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo Trading Down 0.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,331.50 ($42.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,246 ($41.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,973 ($51.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,358.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,507.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,135.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 49.17 ($0.63) dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $30.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

