Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $102.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

