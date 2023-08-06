DocGo (DCGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. DocGo has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. DocGo has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $926.06 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DocGo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,387,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocGo by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 113,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DocGo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 94,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocGo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

