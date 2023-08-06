Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) PT Raised to GBX 460

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.43) to GBX 460 ($5.91) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMPZF opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.36. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.00.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

