Drax Group plc (DRXGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Drax Group Price Performance

DRXGY stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.48) to GBX 1,200 ($15.41) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

