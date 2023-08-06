Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 741,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,481,621 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $13.39.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies
In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 9.07.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
