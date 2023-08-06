e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.83.

ELF stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,903 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,398. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

