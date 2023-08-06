E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Up 10.3% on Earnings Beat

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.3% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 63,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 293,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SSP shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $912.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

