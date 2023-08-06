Ecolab Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.86. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

Ecolab stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.88. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,204. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.