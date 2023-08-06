Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $200.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.93.

Ecolab stock opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $5,889,204. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

