Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $92.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,666 shares of company stock worth $19,258,019. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after buying an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

