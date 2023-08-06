Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -291.18, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,548,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

