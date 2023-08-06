Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.57.
Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.2 %
EGO stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.