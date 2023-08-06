Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.57.

EGO stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,392,000 after buying an additional 1,216,492 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 918,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 130,208 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,501,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 443,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

