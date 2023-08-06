Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Cut to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue lowered Elior Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elior Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

