Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1,526.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Assurant Stock Up 0.1 %

Assurant Announces Dividend

NYSE:AIZ opened at $141.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $172.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

