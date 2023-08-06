Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.
