Ellevest Inc. Purchases 242 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.70%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

