Ellevest Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 165.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after buying an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

