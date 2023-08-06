Ellevest Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.71 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.63 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

