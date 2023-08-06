Ellington Financial (EFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ellington Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $15.93.
Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Financial
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.