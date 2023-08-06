Ellington Financial (EFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently -264.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.